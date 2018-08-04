Opportunity Memphis hosts career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People looking for jobs in Memphis had the opportunity to connect with companies today.

The city held its "opportunity Memphis career fair" for job seekers to network with more than 100 companies and learn about various opportunities in the mid-south.

It also offered free resume assistance and on-site interviews for some positions.

Mayor Jim Strickland said there are more than 15,000 job openings in Memphis and this event helped connect employers with citizens

"It gives you a job with a livable wage with good benefits. They're available in Memphis. the opportunities are here just so many people don't know about the opportunities, so we're trying to spread the word as much as we can," Strickland said.

If you missed the fair, you can go to opportunitymemphis.com to learn more.