Church marches to stop the violance

MEMPHIS, Tenn—More than a hundred church members gathered Saturday afternoon to march for non-violence in downtown Memphis.

The name of the event was ‘the violence must stop’ put on by the church Israel United in Christ.

That’s exactly what they said.

They chanted things like, ‘Some of us use to sell drugs’ and ‘but no more.’

Many people stood to watch them march.

The group says they traveled here because they know there has always been a problem with violence in the city of Memphis.

They wanted to focus and reach out to black men and minorities, in particular, to hear this message and unite and also focus on living better lives and taking care of families.

They stood in organized lines to show that men can be structured and in order and chanted words of nonviolence and no crime.

Deena Spuryer a woman who was standing around watching said this was a great message.

“I’ve lived in Memphis all of my life and I think sometimes the violence is overshadowed or it’s exaggerated or overplayed so when I see things like that I think it’s really good for the city” Spuryer said.

Some people thought otherwise saying that the message may have had a better impact if they came in a smaller group.

Coming up tonight ill tell you more about the march and how they hope to make a difference.