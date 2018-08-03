× Would-be robber convicted on attempted murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 35-year-old man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after he tried to rob two men in southeast Memphis three years ago.

The incident happened in February 2015 at a home on Green Grove Drive.

The victims told authorities they were cleaning carpets inside the vacant home when Quinton Wilkins pointed a gun at them and demanded they get on the floor.

Instead, the men ran in separate bedrooms. Wilkins reportedly chased one of the men as the other drew his own weapon. The two exchanged gunfire, during which Wilkins was hit.

He was taken into custody out on the front lawn.

In all, investigators said they recovered 25 shell casings inside the home.

Wilkins was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

He’s expected to be sentenced next month.