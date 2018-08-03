× Woman shot at Southwest Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Southwest Memphis convenience store.

The shooting happened at the Express Stop on Horn Lake Road near Hewlett. Dramatic video captured on a cell phone showed bystanders jumping in to help the woman while they wait for an ambulance.

“When I came up here she wasn’t out here. When I came out she was laying on the ground, so I don’t know,” said Terrell Williams, who works at the store with his wife.

He said he had just gone inside when he heard the gunshot. He recognized the victim, but never saw anyone else and doesn’t know what the shooting was about.

“It’s kind of a rough area early in the morning,” said one shopper. “A lot of activity going on.”

A little over a year ago a man was shot at the same gas station and ended going to the fire station next door for help. A man was also shot and killed last year at another gas station nearby.