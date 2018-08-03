Tanker truck wreck blocks I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A tanker truck wreck has caused heavy traffic delays, Tennessee Department of Transportation said.
It happened on I-240 and Airways Boulevard after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The accident caused the tractor trailer to rupture the fuel tank, approximately 300 gallons of diesel spilled on the ground.
TDOT said clean-up crews were on the scene.
I-240 westbound at Airways is shut down. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
An adult female with facial Injuries was transported in non-critical to the hospital, the Memphis Fire Department said.
The details of the accident are under investigation by police.
The accident should be cleared by 4:45 p.m.