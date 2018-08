× Semi with oversize load causes interstate backup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A semi with an oversize load is causing a major interstate backup Friday afternoon.

The semi is on I-240 Eastbound and Walnutgrove Road.

The Memphis Police Department said they load was too big to get under the bridge.

They said they are working on backing up the semi and it’s load to go a different route.

TDOT cleared it around 1 p.m.