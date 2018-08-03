× Police: Woman crashes car into pond, files false report about carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis woman was taken into custody after authorities said she lied about being carjacked.

According to police, authorities discovered a car in a pond at the Somerset Apartments in early July. The car had been crashed and then abandoned, they said.

Shortly after that on July 8, Christie Osbourn called police and claimed she had been carjacked by two men on South McLean Street. She told police they had gotten away with her 2012 Cadillac SRX – the same car that was previously discovered by deputies at the Somerset Apartments.

Authorities said Osbourn’s story ultimately fell apart when she told them that the carjacking happened after the car had already been recovered from the pond.

Osbourn was arrested on Thursday and charged with filing a false report, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to exercise due care.