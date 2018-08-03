× Police investigating after woman injured in Whitehaven gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a local gas station following an early morning shooting in Whitehaven.

According to authorities, a woman was shot at the Mini Mart in the 4700 block of Horn Lake just south of West Shelby Drive. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was available.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 529-CASH.