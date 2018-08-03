Live at 9: Rep. Steve Cohen, Deray Davis & Chef Josh Burkeen

Interview with Rep. Steve Cohen

US Representative Steve Cohen of Memphis made headlines this week when he suggested that Robert Mueller will indict President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Junior and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. He then suggested the President would pardon both.

He stopped by Live at 9 to talk about that.

Take a Soul Ride

One of the Mid-South's most distinctive neighborhoods has an answer to Uber: it's called Soul Ride. Jen Jordan is one of the founders and she joins us live along with passenger Becca Dickerson.

Interview with Deray Davis

If you're having a bad day, we have a suggestion: just Google Deray Davis. Take five minutes to watch his comedy and you'll feel a whole lot better.

Get your Chuckles Comedy House tickets now.

Cooking with Chef Josh Burkeen

It's not every party that can change lives but the party thrown every year by Shelby Residential Vocational Services is definitely one that does. SRVS's gala has funded more than $2 million to help people with disabilities live meaningful lives.

Jerilyn Hayward helped organize the event and Chef Josh Burkeen with Capital Grille is one of the chefs preparing food.