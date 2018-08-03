‘Goat-a-Paloza’: 100 goats on the loose in Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — Homeowners in one Boise neighborhood woke up to a rather peculiar sight on Friday as dozens of goats marched their way down their quiet street.

According to Joe Parris with KTVB, roughly 100 goats made their appearance Friday morning and no one seems to know why or how they even got there.

All they know is the little goats are definitely hungry. They’ve reportedly been going up and down the street eating everything in their path.

The news station promised to get to the bottom of this developing situation.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018