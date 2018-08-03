× Floyd Bonner elected sheriff in historic win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a historic night as Shelby County elected its first African American sheriff.

Second generation Memphis Police Officer Floyd Bonner won with 60 percent of the vote against Dale Lane. Bonner was endorsed by outgoing sheriff Bill Oldham.

He said 30 years ago African Americans weren’t allowed in all the precincts and now he’s the first to be elected sheriff.

“You’ve opened your hearts. You’ve opened your minds. You’ve placed faith in me that I will work — I will work each and every day to honor what you’ve done for me and my family,” Bonner said.

Despite the loss, Lane thanked the people of Shelby County and promised to help Bonner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department continue to be successful.

“I’m going to do everything I can to help Floyd and everyone at the sheriff`s office. My son is still there and I want nothing but the best for them. We are going to do the best to support them.

Bonner will take officer September 1.