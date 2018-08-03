Bartlett dentist arrested after woman shot and killed in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police said a woman died from a shooting in her home caused by domestic violence early Friday morning.

Neighbors said police responded to the home at 4480 Glenchase Drive just after midnight. They identified the man who lived there as Robert Massengill, a 73-year-old dentist with no criminal history in Shelby County.

Police said they took the female victim to Regional One but she didn't survive her gunshot wound. They attributed the shooting to a domestic violence incident.

“They were quiet peaceful folks, never had an interaction with them. Its definitely surprising for a Bartlett neighborhood to have something like that happen," one neighbor said.

Friends said Massengill struggled with mental health problems stemming from tragic incidents in his life including his wife's death from dementia and his brother's death from cancer.

“It’s tragic and saddening. If something could’ve stopped that that should’ve been the route. Never should’ve gotten to that point,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors also said this wasn’t the first time authorities had to come to the home.

Sources said Massengill used a shotgun to commit the crime. Police had arrested and charged Massengill by Friday afternoon but didn't say what charges he faced. They said he was in the Bartlett jail.