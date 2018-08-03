× Authorities searching for missing father, 2-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have issued a City Watch alert for a missing father and his daughter.

Rodney and MaKenzie Rogers were last seen at their home in the 4000 block of Shirley Drive early Friday morning.

According to police, Rodney Rogers has a mental condition and he has not been taking his medications. Authorities said it is a possibility that the child could be in danger.

Rogers reportedly drives a 2014 maroon Hyundai Sonata with MS tags CGA0650.

If you see them, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.