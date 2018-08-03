× Amber Alert issued for Chinese girl taken from Washington airport

WASHINGTON — Police in our nation’s capital have launched a search for a Chinese girl and the person who abducted her.

Twelve-year-old Jingjing Ma was last seen Thursday leaving Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., with an unknown woman. Authorities said she is a middle-aged Asian woman who abducted Ma when the young girl left her Chinese tour group to use the restroom at the airport.

According to the Amber Alert, Ma had not yet checked into her flight, but had her passport on her.

Surveillance video showed the woman helped her change clothing. Then the two walked together to the arrivals section, and into a car, possibly a white Infiniti.

Officials are also checking out local news reports that Ma was seen earlier in the tour in New York talking with the same Asian woman.

Officials said Ma could be in extreme danger, and they’re already in contact with the Chinese embassy and the FBI’s Office of Human Trafficking.