Woman discovers semi-nude burglar inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody after a bizarre series of events that reportedly started when his bike tire went flat late Tuesday night.

Bethel Bailey was reportedly riding his bike in the 11000 block of Walker Street around midnight when his tire suddenly went flat. He went to one of the homes nearby and knocked on the front door, but no one answered.

Instead of seeking help elsewhere, the 54-year-old decided to make himself at home. He grabbed a few beers and ate a ham sandwich and a several cookies before jumping into the homeowner’s shower. Once clean, he reportedly took a cat nap on the living room couch.

Bailey was reportedly in the process of washing his clothes when the owner arrived home and saw him wrapped in a sheet in the hallway. She called authorities who arrived in time to take the man into custody.

He was charged with aggravated burglary.

Deputies said they also found Bailey’s wet clothes, a bike and a helmet on the rear patio.