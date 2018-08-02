× Woman arrested, man sought after allegedly forcing victims to prostitute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women against their will and forcing them into prostitution.

According to police, officers were flagged down by the victims on Wednesday. They told police that approximately two weeks ago they were recruited by Kendrich Naylor and Tabitha Bruce to come to Memphis from Louisiana to work. It’s unclear what sort of work they thought they would be doing, but when they got here, the victims were told they would be sleeping with men for money.

Both women said Naylor threatened them saying there would be consequences for leaving.

He then took them to Lamar and Shelby Drive – a known area for illegal activities- and told them where to walk “to attract dates.” As Bruce walked the streets with them instructing them on what to say to the men, Naylor would drive around keeping an eye on their “movements.”

Periodically, the girls said he would get in contact with Bruce asking for updates.

Once they had gone on their so-called date, Bruce would report back again and give all of the proceeds to Naylor. One of the victims said while with the pair, she had been forced to go on 10 dates and hand over up to $1,300.

On Wednesday, both women were able to get away from Naylor and Bruce and seek help.

Bruce was later arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts.

Naylor has not been taken into custody, police said.