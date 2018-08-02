× Two arrested, indicted in fatal Northaven double shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes in a double shooting in Northaven that left a man dead and a woman shot in the face over the weekend.

Beau Corder and Erick Schermerhorn, both 38, were found by Southaven police Sunday, asleep in the bed of a pickup truck in a residential area. They were taken into custody without incident. There were several long guns found in the truck, deputies said.

Saturday’s double shooting killed Johnny Hamlett, 40, and injured Cherrie Bynum, 42. The two had been staying on Benjestown Road near Shelby Forest.

AT 5: A couple is shot outside their North Shelby County home — but who did it and why? Family has identified them as Johnny Hamlett, 40, and Cherrie Bynum, 42. He died. She's recovering from surgery after being shot three times, including in the face. Details on @3onyourside. pic.twitter.com/DlMMrRUp07 — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) July 28, 2018

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bynum escaped the shooting and made it to a fire station. She was able to give a description and first name of the subjects, and told officers that there was another victim at an address on Benjestown Road.

Detectives determined that Corder and Schermerhorn were attempting to rob the victims before the shooting. They had gotten rid of the guns used in the crime, but authorities said they were able to locate them.

A grand jury indicted the suspects on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, employment of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.