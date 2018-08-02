SCS teachers, students make last minute preparations before first day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are just four days away from the first day of school in Shelby County, which means teachers are making last minute preparations for the big day.

'That aha moment when they're like, 'Oh my gosh. I can read Ms. Chung, or I can write this word, is really heartwarming."

Heartwarming moments are what keeps Kindergarten teacher June Chung motivated throughout the school year.

"They just want someone to be excited for them, and I'm just glad I can be that person," she said.

Teachers at Highland Oaks Elementary met Thursday to brainstorm ways to make their classrooms better.

"We're building the school from the ground up, because we tore everything down at the end of the school year," teacher Marchera James said. "They're decorating their classrooms. They're thinking about the innovative ways to make their students feel welcomed."

Teachers are also drawing out plans, organizing their material and walking through classrooms.

It won't just be busy for teachers. Administrators will be busy as well.

"On Monday, we are going to be looking at registering about 300 more students," James said.

In a school of about 800 students, only 500 are already registered at Highland Oaks.

As parents spend money on school necessities, so are teachers.

"Well, I've definitely put in a lot of money. I can't really say specifically, but I know I've spent over $100 just buying things for my class," James said.

According to a survey by the National Center for Education, statistics show teachers spent about $500 of their own paycheck within two years.

But if digging in their pockets means better learning opportunities, they're willing to do all that they can.

Many school like Highland Elementary are offering online registration.