Suspected Greenline thief taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after a suspect was reportedly caught in broad daylight breaking into an East Memphis home and then escaping down the Greenline.

That suspect was identified as John Cozart. He reportedly admitted to participating in the burglary but claimed he didn’t act alone when questioned by police. He said his co-defendants were the ones who broke into the Hilldale home. All he did was grab the property when they handed everything to him over the homeowner’s fence.

Those co-defendants were not identified by police.

Police stated Cozart was initially identified as a person of interest in the case after a contractor working on the home saw him running from the back door carrying a backpack. He chased the suspect and was able to take a picture of him during the pursuit.

Cozart was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary.