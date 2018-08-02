Non-profit helping kids and rescued farm animals needs your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. -- There is a large farm in Arlington that children help run, and it's in need of donations.

Ark Farms is tucked off Covington Pike.

It's a non-profit that takes in rescue farm animals and teaches hundreds of children to take care of them, which helps their stress, anxiety and other challenges.

"What we do is empowerment through restoration. Kids come out here to restore rescue animals. Every animal here is a rescue animal unless they were born on the farm," said Executive Director Abby Mauwong.

Ark Farms opened in 2015. It houses chickens, horses, bees, sheep, cats and more.

While on the farm, children also learn valuable work skills. They solve the farm's problems using science, math and engineering.

They also build and design projects.

"They want to do something to make their life better, which may mean weld together a sheep pen," said Mauwong.

So far, the farm has seen hundreds of children from inner city Memphis to out in the county.

"Being around the animals and people is really cool," said 14-year-old Noah Mueller.

Despite the farm's success, they are still facing a major challenge this year.

"When the tax law changed, the new law has the standard reduction so high, people are no longer going to itemize their taxes, so they don`t need that charitable write-off," said Mauwong.

Donations are down 70 percent at a time more children needed scholarships for camp this summer. The farm refused to turn any kid away.

"We are now operating at a deficit," said Mauwong.

Everyone at Ark Farms is keeping their fingers crossed and working to come up with plans to keep the doors open.

"We want our community we are serving to come and serve with us," said Mauwong.

If you want to help the farm's efforts by donating or volunteering click here.

35.296197 -89.661469