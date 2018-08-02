Memphis Zoo welcomes two new elephants to the herd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visitors to the Memphis Zoo now have two new friends to meet!

On Wednesday, zookeepers announced they recently welcomed two new elephants to the African Veldt section. The two females are named Daisy and Bambi and they arrived in Memphis on Tuesday, July 31.

The girls are in the process of getting to know their new family, zookeepers said. They are slowly being introduced to the rest of the herd through a separation gate out in the main area.

The process appears to be going well as trumpeting, intertwining trunks and excited movements have been seen.