Live at 9: Share the Pennies program, weaning you off your phone & Bill Perry

MLGW’s Share the Pennies program

A Memphis program to help cut utility costs for under-resourced families has more than six times the money to spend than it did last year, and that’s thanks to you. Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Share the Pennies program is funded when your utility bill is rounded up to the nearest dollar. The extra money provides money to weatherize the homes of customers who can’t afford that themselves.

In the first six months of 2018 just over $600,000 was raised.

Tennessee and death row inmates

Just one week from today, Tennessee is scheduled to execute its first inmate in nine years. A group working to get the death penalty banned wants you to hear from some of those who have been on the front line at executions, and are against it.

Frank Thompson is a former prison official who used to advocate for the death penalty, until he executed two death row inmates in Oregon.

Weaning you off your phone – there’s an app for that!

The average smart phone user picks up his phone 47 times a day and spends two full hours on it. Here’s some more stats: Three out of four drivers said they have texted while driving, and one in 10 has used the smart phone in the shower.

Phone addiction has become a problem and a local Memphian wants to help. Jesse Hercules created an app that can wean us away from the phone while at work!

Music will Bill Perry

Mid-South musician Bill Perry has long been a favorite of jazz fans and you can catch him this weekend in concert right here in Memphis.