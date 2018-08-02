× Lee Harris wins Shelby County mayor’s race over David Lenoir; Bonner wins sheriff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democrat Lee Harris will be the new Shelby County mayor after defeating Republican opponent and county trustee David Lenoir.

Harris and Lenoir both acknowledged the win before final election results were in. With most precincts counted, Harris was ahead with 55 percent of the vote to Lenoir’s 45 percent.

Harris is a state senator, former Memphis city council member and University of Memphis law professor.

The new mayor will take over for Republican Mark Luttrell, who is limited to two terms, in leading a county of about 930,000 people.

In other Shelby County races, Floyd Bonner won the race for county sheriff with 60 percent of the vote to Dale Lane’s 40 percent. Bonner, a Democrat, was endorsed by outgoing Republican sheriff Bill Oldham.

Democrat Tami Sawyer declared victory in the District 7 County Commission race against Republican Sam Goff. Sawyer is an activist who captured attention with the #takeemdown901 movement to remove Confederate statues from two Memphis city parks.

View election results here.