Bill Lee, Karl Dean win primaries for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Lee has won the Republican nomination for governor in Tennessee, and will face former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has won the Democratic primary in the open race for Tennessee governor.

Republican opponents Diane Black and Randy Boyd both conceded to the Tennessee businessman and political outsider.

Lee currently has 37 percent of the Republican vote, compared to 25 percent for Boyd and 22 percent for Diane Black. Results are still coming in.

Dean defeated state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh on Thursday in a race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Dean had a huge advantage in campaign cash, outspending Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800. The race was mostly cordial.

Dean has run as a moderate who says he’ll work across the aisle.