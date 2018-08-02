× Health Department confirms first case of West Nile Virus in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed the first human case of the West Nile Virus in Shelby County.

The agency didn’t release any specific details on the case, but said the virus has been confirmed in mosquitoes throughout the county. That’s why they urged residents to take the following precautions to keep their family safe:

Use insect repellent while outdoors

Dress in long sleeves and pants

Avoid “active” mosquito times around dusk and dawn

Drain standing water near your home

Humans can catch the virus through mosquito bites.

Symptoms include fever, headache and body aches. More severe symptoms can include a high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma or convulsions.