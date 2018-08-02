Grizzlies unveil new jerseys, new court for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--With a new season comes a new look a rebranding if you will for our Memphis Grizzlies.

Thursday night, the Grizz unveiled their new Nike jerseys for the 2018 season. Another change the addition of the FedEx logo to the jerseys as FedEx becomes the franchise's first-ever jersey sponsor. Throw in a new floor and an updated logo and things are changing for the Grizz.

"New everything, court, jerseys. Coach has a fresh start. Us players are motivated to come in and win games. It's going to be a special season,” said Dillon Brooks.