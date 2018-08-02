Large house goes up in flames in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Fire crews responded Thursday evening to a large house fire on Lighthouse Lane in Lakeland.

Brett Perkins, with the Shelby County Fire Department, tells WREG part of the roof came down on three firefighters, but they are fine.

Two firefighters also suffered from heat exhaustion and are recovering on the scene.

Perkins says the breeze from the lake added fuel to the fire.

Neighbors say a man was barbecuing on a gas grill when flames started licking the deck of the house.

WREG is on the scene. Flames can be seen shooting through the roof.

We will update this story as more information is available.

35.232323 -89.735624