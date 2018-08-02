Collierville cameras scanning license plates to prevent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — New technology being used in some Mid-South neighborhoods could help police solve more crimes.

Flock is a wireless, solar-powered security system that can take pictures of cars and even read license plates.

The cameras were put up Monday in the Hearthstone subdivision in Collierville, and are set to be installed in a nearby neighborhood next week.

Neighborhood homeowner’s associations are hoping the technology will not only help solve more cases, but also make criminals think twice.

Collierville is one of the safest communities in the Mid-South, but Donald Terry with the Village Park Homeowner’s Association knows any city can become a target for crime.

“We’re not immune to anything that could happen,” he said.

The board was looking for an inexpensive way to monitor their neighborhood, and that’s when Terry discovered Flock.

It uses cellular networks to capture images and transmit them to the Cloud, where the data is saved for 30 days.

“If something were to happen unfortunately, we would have documented proof and evidence and something to turn right over to the Collierville Police Department,” Terry said.

The company’s CEO, Garrett Langley, says he came up with the idea after realizing the need for affordable security systems in residential neighborhoods.

Flock allows people to search what the cameras captured on specific dates and times, and even narrows it down to the exact model or color of the car.

“It’s there if you ever need it,” Terry said. “If something happens, it’s going to tell us right then who was there.”

Each camera costs $1,500 dollars a year, compared to about $40,000 for other systems, Langley said.

“It’s a great thing and a very low-cost thing that a neighborhood can also provide as a comfort and a knowing to its residences,” Terry said.

But he says it’s still a good idea to use your own home security systems and cameras.

“I still always recommend to neighbors or anybody, have camera on your property. I have camera on my property,” he said.

Residents who are worried about their privacy can opt out so images of their car are automatically removed from the system.

Two Flock cameras are set to be installed in the Village Park neighborhood, less than five miles away, Monday.