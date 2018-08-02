Bright Spot: Youth Academy of Dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting young people off the streets and giving them something to do is what police and volunteers are doing in Frayser with the opening of a new after school program.

MPD Sgt. Craig Littles knows the Frayser community.

He also knows the crime that plagues the area. The 27 year veteran officer graduated from Trezevant High School.

"Everyone needs someone to get them focused on reality in life, and for it started here as a youth. I grew up in Ridgecrest Apartments," he said.

Sgt. Littles started a youth sports team in Frayser in 1996. Now he has a permanent home on the campus of Trezevant High for mentors and community stakeholders to connect with the youth.

"Coming back home and starting our first academy here means so much to us and me as a person, a young man and as a police officer as well," Sgt. Littles explained.

The Youth Academy of Dreams has been 25 years in the making.

Grants from the city and sponsors like Nike, Shelby County and furniture company spaces - along with hours of work from volunteers- made it possible.

"Any parent that's looking for focused staff and individuals that want to mentor and be a positive reflection of their child should come to this organization and this program," Sgt. Littles said.

The Youth Academy's focus is juvenile crime prevention.

"Those kids are looking for something to do, whether it's negative or positive. We want to be an alternative source for them."

He says much of the trouble with young offenders happens after school dismisses.

"That's why we've opened the most critical times of the day, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday."

The academy is staffed by Memphis police officers and community volunteers. They will mentor students, tutor and teach skills.

"Our discovery skills program is an opportunity for small meal preparation and money management opportunities,"

Rendering show a state of the art game room and classrooms, and, of course, the kids can play sports.

"We hope that when children see officers out of uniform and in a baseball cap, shorts and a t-shirt they see the difference that we're not just here to police kids," Sgt. Littles said.

The academy will open Monday, August 6, which is also the first day of school for SCS.