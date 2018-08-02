Engagement ring rescued after it was flushed in toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fiancee's worst nightmare was washed away when a plumbing company was able to rescue her engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet.

Courtnee Ivy realized after using the restroom early Tuesday morning that her new engagement ring had fallen off and had gone down the second-floor toilet in her home.

When Chris Beveridge saw a call from his fiancee at 5 in the morning, he knew something was wrong.

"My heart kinda dropped a little bit and I was like, 'Wow, if you didn't like it you didn't have to flush it down the toilet.' But I know it wasn't like that, I know it was just an accident," Beveridge said.

Panic began to set in and Ivy was trying everything that came to mind.

"I freaked out I put my hand as far into the toilet as I could," Ivy said.

Beveridge got home, removed the toilets and looked down the lines with a flashlight as far as he could, but couldn't see anything.

That's when they called some expert help.

"Stop what you are doing," Shawn Patton, owner and operator of Patton Plumbing Heating and AC, told them. "Let's get a plumber over there and see what's going on."

When Patton's team got to Ivy's home, they saw the work Ivy and Beveridge had already tried doing, after Googling what to do.

Patton's team took out a special camera rig that allows them to snake through the sewage pipes.

"We kept pushing the camera real slow because we didn't want to push the ring and pass it, and we got 21 feet in and there it was," Patton said.

They found the ring a foot away from falling into what Patton calls "the abyss" — the main sewage pipes.

The ring was located inside a pipe in the hallway of the second floor, but to help keep costs down they decided to try accessing it from the first floor.

From there, Patton's team cut out a hole in the ceiling, carefully cut the pipe in half and spent another 45 minutes wrestling the ring out of the pipe.

Not knowing what would happen, Ivy left her home while Patton and his team worked to rescue the ring.

"I had to leave just cause I couldn't sit here anymore, I kept crying," Ivy said.

Patton's team got the ring out and the couple was relieved and happy to have it back.

"I probably have done one of these in the last 10 years and so, when we get it, we're excited," Patton said. "If there is a change to get it out, we are going to get it out . It's a chance to do something really fun and good for the customer, and you're hoping for the best."

The couple said the ring is going to stay in the box until it gets resized.