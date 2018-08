× 18-wheeler accident on I-55 bridge closes southbound lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The southbound lanes of I-55 heading across the bridge into Memphis has been shutdown following an accident.

According to TDOT, an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle was involved in an accident around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Traffic isn’t expected to be up and running again until close to 2 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to take the I-40 bridge into Memphis.