Wanted carjacking, robbery suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man wanted in a string of robberies and carjackings was taken into custody overnight.

Angelo Bunting was arrested on Tuesday and given a $100,000 bond after he allegedly began his crime spree early last month.

According to police, the first victim was carjacked at a gas station in the 4500 block of Millbranch on July 6. Several hours later, another victim was shot during a robbery at the Peppertree Apartments on Eastwind Road.

On July 9, the same suspect allegedly struck again, but this time he stole a car from the Family Dollar store on Neely Road.

Authorities determined Bunting was the one responsible for the crimes and released an alert to the public on Monday. The details surrounding his capture have not been released.

Authorities said there is a possibility the suspect could be connected to other similar crimes.