Two killed in DeSoto County wreck

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed and a third hospitalized in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 61 at Goodman Road. Three people were traveling northbound on 61 when they hit a concrete barrier.

The impact threw one person from the vehicle. That person died at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to Regional One, where one of them later died.

None of the victims were wearing seatbelts. Their names have not been released.