Tennessee driver killed by deer sent airborne by other car

DICKSON, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a driver was killed by a deer that went through his windshield after another car hit the animal and sent it airborne.

According to local news reports, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Charles Brink of Dickson was killed in the incident early Monday.

The Highway Patrol says a car traveling north on Highway 46 hit the deer when it walked in his path, sending the animal up in the air.

Authorities say Brink was fatally injured when the deer went through his windshield.