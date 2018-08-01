× Salad, wrap products sold at Kroger, Walgreen’s recalled

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for certain beef, pork and chicken salad and wrap products distributed by Caito Foods to several stores including Kroger and Walgreen’s.

The company said they received word that the romaine lettuce used in those products was being recalled due to the possibility of Cyclospora contamination.

The products being recalled were all produced between July 15 and July 18, with sell by dates from July 18 to July 23. They were distributed to Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Walgreen’s stores.

Do not consume the recalled products. Instead return them to the store of purchase.

For the complete list of recalled items, click here.