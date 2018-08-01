× Police: 18-year-old celebrated birthday by setting up ex, stealing his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local 18-year-old allegedly celebrated her birthday by setting up her ex-boyfriend and stealing his car.

The victim told police he agreed to meet Danielle Philhart in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue early Monday morning. As the two sat in his 2003 Cadillac CTS Philhart somehow contacted a second suspect who then jumped into the backseat with a gun in hand. That man pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded his vehicle and money.

Philhart was the one who reportedly grabbed the victim’s iPhone X and money before kicking him out of the car and taking off in his car.

The woman was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and carjacking.

The second suspect has not been taken into custody.