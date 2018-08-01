× MPD officers search for man accused of commercial sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of trafficking two adults in the 4400 block of Crump Road in the Vollentine- Evergreen neighborhood.

Police say, two adult victims flagged down officers on Crump Road Wednesday, and explained that they were being forced to perform sexual acts for money.

After a thorough investigation, the Memphis Police Sex Crime Bureau identified Kendrich Naylor, 45, as the suspect.

Naylor is described as 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest for two felony counts of commercial sex trafficking.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on Naylor’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.