JobNet – USDA Seasonal Instrument Mechanic Helpers (Technicians) Wanted

GOVERNMENT JOBS: INSTRUMENT MECHANIC HELPERS (TECHNICIANS)

USDA, AMS, COTTON PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN.

Minimum Qualifications: High School or GED

Applications will be accepted for SEASONAL WG-3359-5\1 Instrument Mechanic Helpers (Technicians) August 6 – August 10, 2018 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm in the Memphis Classing Office, 3275 Appling Rd. Room 6, Memphis, TN 38133. Call (901) 384-3025. Applicants must have verifiable electronic, electro-mechanical and computer repair experience or training to be eligible. Must be able to work in a fast paced, physically demanding, 24/7 environment. HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. Training will consist of intense hands on, written and practical examinations on the High Volume Instrument. Trainees will be required to work from various heights and be required to repeatedly go from a lying or kneeling position to a standing position. New Hire salary is $16.68 per hour. Applications may be picked up at 3275 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133 from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and prepared to show picture ID and Social Security card. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. Males born after December 31, 1959 who are at least 18 years of age must be able to document registration with the Selective Service System unless certain exemptions are documented.

USDA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER AND EMPLOYER