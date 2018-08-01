× JobNet – USDA Seasonal Cotton Classers Wanted

GOVERNMENT JOBS: SEASONAL COTTON CLASSER

USDA, AMS, COTTON PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding work experience we have the job for you. Selected individuals will be trained to grade cotton samples and enter grades into a computer system. Training begins August 20, 2018 and ends September 14, 2018. Trainees that pass the training course will be employed as a Seasonal Cotton Classer. HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. Salary is GS-1980 5\1 $16.00 per hour. There is no promotion potential in this entry level position. Applicants must pass a physical exam (USDA will pay up to $100) Background checks performed on all applicants. The Memphis Classing Office is located at 3275 Appling Rd Rm. #6, Memphis, TN 38133 (901-384-3025) and applications will be accepted August 6 through August 10, 2018 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Minimum requirements are 4 years course of study leading to a bachelor’s degree from an accredited school, or a combination of post High School education and experience, or 3 years work experience in the cotton or agriculture industry or experience in a trade requiring specialized training or licenses. Proof of education and training required. Applications forms OF-612 and OF-306 can be obtained from the address listed above Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and prepared to show picture ID and Social Security card. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. Males born after December 31, 1959 who are at least 18 years of age must be able to document registration with the Selective Service System unless certain exemptions are documented.

