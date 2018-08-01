× Accused Marshall County highway gunman’s bail set at $1.5M

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Brandon Chambers, 28, walked into court Wednesday, a little more than 24 hours after allegedly causing chaos by firing a gun at passing cars near Slayden, Mississippi.

His bond was set at $1.5 million after a string of crimes. Deputies say Chambers stole the gun that was used in the shooting from another home earlier in the day.

He’s due in court on Monday, where he’s expected to enter a plea.

Marshall County sheriff’s deputies say Chambers walked into the middle of Highway 72 and shot at two cars Tuesday. The bullets barely missed the drivers, one of them ricocheting off a man’s steering wheel.

“I think they had an angel watching out for them. I really do,” Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said.

Deputies say Chambers then broke into two nearby homes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours searching for him with their guns drawn.

“We had a drone, Desoto County’s helicopter, dogs, manpower and everything we needed,” Dickerson said.

Chambers was finally arrested at one of the burglarized homes. His list of charges includes attempted murder and burglary.

Now, deputies are calling the shooting random.

“We certainly have no motive why he would be out in the highway shooting at two vehicles,” Dickerson said. “Some people’s minds are messed up.”

Gui Hill can’t believe the allegations.

“He’s crazy. I just don’t see how people can do that.”

Hill says he’s glad the drivers weren’t hit, and he’s really glad Chambers’ bond is more than $1 million.

“I’m glad he’s locked up, and I’m glad these people are okay.”