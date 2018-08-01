× Cannons removed from former Confederate Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The replica Civil War cannons and a historical plaque that used to stand in a Memphis park alongside a statue of Jefferson Davis were removed and taken to storage Wednesday.

The move has prompted threats of legal action from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which claims a court injunction protects all the monuments in the park.

“Anything historical is covered, and they just removed everything historical,” said Lee Millar with SCV.

But Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace disagreed, saying the court order only applied to the statues.

“I think we’re on safe ground,” said Turner, a county commissioner.

This weekend, crews working with park owner Memphis Greenspace removed the statue’s base, seven months after the statue was pulled off and stored away.

Memphis Greenspace, a nonprofit group that was granted ownership of the former city property last December, launched a fundraising campaign on Facebook Wednesday.

Turner said the group had raised about $50,000 for maintenance of the former Confederate Park and Nathan Bedford Forrest parks and needs about $250,000 to maintain them for about another three years.