Bail set at $2,000,000 for 18-year-old accused of carjacking victims in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Memphis man Tuesday night, who is accused of carjacking and aggravated robbery.

Police say Christopher McKinney committed the crime July 23 at Kroger Fuel Island on Houston Levee and Winchester.

His bond has been set at $2,000,000.

The suspect also faces charges from the Memphis Police Department for a carjacking and robbery in their jurisdiction.

This is an ongoing investigation.