Thieves take jewelry and guns from Helena-West Helena pawn shop

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Several men broke into an Arkansas pawn shop and got away with jewelry and dozens of guns.

Now, the search is on for those heavily armed suspects.

Helena-West Helena Police say three men broke into EZ Pawn early Tuesday morning.

"We have to give you your money back, because they took everything. Everything."

That's the conversation Linda Wilborn kept overhearing while shopping for Play Station games inside of the EZ Pawn on Plaza. The manager kept having to pay out customers the store was doing business with before the break-in.

That's not all.

The suspects were caught on store surveillance covering their faces. One man used a mask, and the other used a bandana.

They both could be seen grabbing guns and hauling them out of the room filled with firearms.

"There are too many guns on the street now," Wilborn said.

Surveillance shows the men working to move containers out of the room. Police say, they were possibly filled with diamonds and gold jewelry.

"The show cases are just clean. There's nothing in them," she said.

Wilborn says her biggest concern is where those weapons might land.

"The jewelry can't hurt me, but the guns can," she said. "They get into the wrong hands."

To her, it seems like the bad guys knew exactly what they were aiming for as they went into the back room all covered up.

"They knew what they wanted. They got what they were looking for," Wilborn said.

Now she hopes that someone is still able to recognize the duo from one of the angles caught on camera.

Investigators want you to take a good look at the video.

If you recognize either man, call Helena-West Helena Police at (870)-572-3441.