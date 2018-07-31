× South City project spurring growth around development

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we see the demolition of Foote Homes, the oldest, traditional public housing community in Memphis and the construction of the new South City housing development in it’s place, more affordable, private housing is popping up around it.

It’s an area welcoming new growth.

Driving off Danny Thomas you can see the work done to bring down the historic Foot Homes.

“It’s tremendous, because if you look at that area – it borders south Memphis and downtown. We believe it’s going to be a perfect bridge of development,” said Paul Young, City of Memphis’ Director of Housing and Community Development.

The buildings that were once home to thousands are now piles of debris.

However, fresh lumber is starting to go up for the mixed income South City project.

“We’ve closed on the first phase, and you now see units coming up on the east side of Danny Thomas,” explained Young.

As this landscape has changed, the area around it is evolving too.

Other apartment complexes blocks away are springing up like the Patterson and Forum Flats. Forum Flats is advertising a starting price point at $670.

Young said the city is encouraging private growth in the area.

“We want to see private development but we’re excited about the fact that this private development includes affordable housing so as we see rent increases go up in downtown we want to see appreciation but we don’t want to see gentrification. We want to see people be able to stay in the communities where they’ve grown,” explained Young.

Venisha Brooks says driving through the area has a positive take looking to the future.

“I see how they’ve developed other areas and so I think that’s really good,” she said.

The growth is expected to continue years to come.

“After 2019 you’ll start to see 120 units come online each year up until 2022,” said Young.

The director says roughly 120 units at the South City project will become available every year.

There will ultimately be 600 to 700 when the housing units construction is complete.