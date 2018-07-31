Smoking ban takes effect in HUD public housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a new ban that's got a lot of people talking.

Starting Tuesday, the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development bars the use of cigarettes, cigars and pipes in any public housing unit and common areas, including hallways and on a porch.

Smokers now have to light up at least 25 feet from a building.

Public housing authorities prepared for this for nearly two years when HUD first announced the new rule. It will impact thousands of households in the Memphis area.

This is how it'll work: The new rule will be in the tenant's lease, along with information on how to quit smoking.

Keep in mind, it doesn't apply to e-cigarettes, snuff and chewing tobacco. Housing authorities, including Memphis, have said they have met with tenants and will work with people to kick the habit.

HUD also made it clear that an eviction won't happen after a first offense. That's something tenants have told us they're worried about.

"I'm doing my best to quit, but I don't want to lose my house," a tenant said.

The Feds say this ban reduces health hazards from second hand smoke. Not to mention, they estimate it will save public housing agencies $153 million in costs related to healthcare and repairs.

There are groups around the country who have filed lawsuits regarding the ban, but HUD says it's legal because it's about where someone - not whether someone smokes.

If you want to quit smoking, HUD recommends calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.