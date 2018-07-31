× Police: Women took 4 kids shoplifting at Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – When two women went shoplifting at Wolfchase Galleria Monday, they had company, police say.

Tiffney Moore and Dorothy Moore are accused of swiping hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from JC Penny, Finish Line, Footlocker and Victoria’s Secret.

Police said they brought four juveniles with them, and employees at Victoria’s Secret said they saw at least one of the children helping with some of the thefts.

“Wow, that lady – yeah, she definitely does not need them kids,” said Tra Robinson.

He added, “I don’t even speed with my kids in the car, like, that’s crazy. I’ve never seen nobody stealing with they kids.”

WREG asked Dorothy Moore about the alleged crimes, but she denied all knowledge or involvement

“I wasn’t there. I don’t even know, I promise,” she said.

Police said they found the stolen merchandise in the trunk of a tan Saturn with Mississippi tags — like the one WREG saw Moore driving Tuesday.

They said Tiffney Moore first told them she bought the goods at another mall, and then another before finally saying she’d bought them from a man on the street.

“They is lying,” Dorothy Moore said when pressed about the allegations.

She also denied knowing anyone named Tiffney Moore even though Tiffney Moore has used her address in past arrests.

Tiffney Moore was arrested for allegedly stealing a “True Religion” t-shirt from Dillard’s on July 10 and spent two days in jail in June for shoplifting from a Superlo.

She’s due in court Wednesday morning to answer for the latest shoplifting charges.