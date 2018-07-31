Pictures: Men wanted after violent Tate County home invasion

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities have requested help identifying two suspects wanted in a violent home invasion in Tate County.

According to reports, several people were inside a home in the 1700 block of Mays Road early Friday morning when two armed men made their way inside. They assaulted the individuals, bound and then robbed them before taking off in one of the victims’ 2008 GMC Sierra.

The vehicle was located, but police said they need the public’s help finding the armed men.

If you know anything that could help, call the Tate County Crime Stoppers tip line at (662) 301-1111 or the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 562-4434.