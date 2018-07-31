Pass it On: A Circle K employee living in his car receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis convenience store worker has been trying to start a new life.

He moved here from Chicago to escape some bad memories.

Our play maker for this 'Pass it On' segment is Lisa Maggard, with Circle K.

Lisa reached out to us at WREG, because she has an employee that needs some help.

"We have a longtime Circle K employee who's been here for about 10 years. He fell on some hard times, and he's basically living in his car."

Lisa says the employee has been living in his car for about a year.

"Robert is a great guy. He's very genuine. When you meet him, you'll understand why people love Robert. But he needs help."

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

"We also have money that we at Circle K raised at the store, which is $230 that we'll give him," Lisa said.

Lisa and her co-workers are all in with helping their friend, Robert.

It's time to for the surprise.

Robert doesn't have a clue.

"You're familiar to everyone in Memphis. Everyone knows you and loves you," Lisa said.

She doesn't waste any time and starts counting out the cash.

Robert moved to Memphis just a few years ago.

"I came to Memphis after a situation I had in Chicago. My daughter passed away," he said. "So when I came to Memphis, I felt at home here."

Robert has started a new life in Memphis, and is overcoming some financial challenges so he can move into an apartment.

You know he'll need some furniture.

"Chris Denton, who is our regional operating director for the Memphis area, said when you get your place he's donating all of your furniture," Lisa said.