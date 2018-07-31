× Osceola inmate dead from natural causes

OSCEOLA, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Community Correction says an inmate at an Osceola community correction center who suffered from a variety of medical issues has died.

Officials say 60-year-old inmate Roy Lee McCranie was pronounced dead by the Mississippi County Coroner Monday morning.

Prison spokeswoman Dina Tyler says McCranie had been living at the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center since June 12 and had been hospitalized three times since then for a total of 10 days. Tyler says McCranie had a host of medical issues, including liver failure. She says he was on bed rest at the community correction center for “poor health.”

In May, McCranie was sentenced to four years for three drug-related convictions in Randolph County.