Memphis man accused of fondling family member multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly fondling a close family member overnight.

The victim told police she woke up early Tuesday morning to find Michael Goodwin had snuck into her room and was touching her inappropriately underneath her pants. When he realized she was awake, she said he ran from the room and didn’t return to the house.

To make matters worse, the victim finally revealed this wasn’t the first time her relative has attacked her. She said the same scenario has played out three times in the last four years, and after each attack, he would threaten to harm her if she told anyone.

Goodwin was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with sexual battery.

A mugshot was not available at the time this article was posted.